Peter Rhodes on opera, ageism and a pint-sized provocation

I'm surprised the embattled Angela Rayner has not taken more flak over referring to PM Rishi Sunak as “a pint-sized loser.” In an age when a TV campaign has been launched to stop us referring to a person's age, Rayner is surely guilty of heightism or sizeism.

This is a woman who, a few months from now, could be deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom, wielding enormous power on the world stage and, it is to be hoped, exuding tact and diplomacy. Let us pray she doesn't encounter the 5ft 7ins Mr Putin.