Paul Berry provides the latest news from the Wolves Foundation

Staff celebrating their achievement

And that offers a timely reminder for prospective students thinking about options for the next academic year that the Foundation’s degree, run in partnership with the EFL Trust and the University of South Wales, offers potential opportunities to land permanent employment even during their studies.

The three-year BSC Honours course in Football Coaching, Development and Administration covers a range of modules including football/sports coaching, PE teaching, youth working and sports development.

Among those to have recently graduated at the University of South Wales is Jeevan Kang, who now has a permanent role as a Schools Officer within the Foundation.

This is a varied role which features delivering the Premier League’s Primary Stars programme to primary schools across the region, including PE lessons, PSHE (personal, social, health and economic education), intervention-based work and lunch and after school clubs.

“My confidence has definitely improved since starting the degree,” says Jeev.

“When I am out on session and delivering in schools, I think it is important that I have confidence in myself because, if not, that transmits to the group I am coaching or teaching.

“That confidence has come from the course, the experience from the placement hours, and also from my personal values, which have developed as a result.”

Wolves Foundation are committing to championing equality, diversity and inclusion across its projects and activities, and one area where this has been hugely welcomed by Jeev is in how his work has so many similarities with his faith as a Sikh.

“Wolves is well known as a very open and friendly club to the local community, and you can see that from the work that is done by the Foundation,” he adds.

“And that links very closely with my faith, with a lot of the work of the Foundation linking into the values of Sikhism.

“We have to make sure that everything we do in everyday life goes back to the messages and teachings we are given in our faith, and I think more people are now coming to understand and accept different beliefs which is really important.”

For students who are currently considering options as they receive exam results this month, there are still a very small number of places available on the degree course to start in September.