Primal Scream and Dexys join forces on track to support railway workers

Rail Strikes

A song has been released in support of railway workers embroiled in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The song – by Primal Scream and Dexys – is called Enough Is Enough, and has been produced in collaboration with the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.

General secretary Mick Lynch, who makes a guest appearance on the track, said the union was pleased by the support from musicians like Kevin Rowland, Sean Read, Bobby Gillespie and former Jesus And Mary Chain bassist Douglas Hart – who has produced a hard-hitting video to go with the song.

The union is staging a fresh wave of strikes from Saturday, which will cause further travel chaos.

Mr Lynch said: “As we go into further strike action this Saturday this sort of solidarity, which these talented musicians gave completely free of charge, is an indication of the huge support we are getting from across the country.

“All the money from this single will go directly to our dispute fund, which we are using as part of our battle for justice in the workplace.

“It’s time for the Government to stop interfering and let us negotiate a settlement with the employers,” he said.

Dexys frontman Kevin Rowland said: “It is clear to millions that something is very wrong when millionaires get ever richer while workers are told to accept poverty.