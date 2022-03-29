Foo Fighters cancel tour following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters performing live at the V Festival

Foo Fighters have urged fans to pull “loved ones close” and to take time to grieve as the band cancelled the remainder of their tour following the “staggering loss” of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The 50-year-old was playing on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced on Saturday.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” a statement posted on social media said.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned.

“Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.

“With love, Foo Fighters”

Taylor Hawkins performs during the Live Earth charity concert at Wembley Stadium, London (PA)

He was taken ill at his hotel in northern Bogota and paramedics were unable to revive him.

In a statement following an initial forensic examination, the Colombian attorney general’s office said a preliminary urine toxicology test indicated the presence of 10 different substances, including marijuana, antidepressants and opioids, and the investigation into the cause of Hawkins’ death would continue.

The rock group played in Argentina last Sunday and were due to perform in Bogota on Friday night.

They were scheduled to perform at the Grammys on April 3 and a series of US dates was planned in April and May before the band had been due to travel to Europe in June.

Foo Fighters with their award for Best International Group during the 2018 Brit Awards (PA)

They were due to perform at sold out gigs at Old Trafford, in Manchester, Villa Park, in Birmingham, and London Stadium in June and July.

The tour was then planned to continue in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand until December.

Hawkins played in the Foos for more than two decades, alongside former Nirvana star Dave Grohl on vocals and guitar and fellow bandmates Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

He joined in 1997 following the departure of the band’s previous drummer William Goldsmith.

Following his death, tributes were paid by musicians including Queen drummer Roger Taylor and guitarist Brian May, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Hawkins, who will appear on May’s upcoming remastered second solo album, Another World Revisited, was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972 and raised in Laguna Beach, California.