Trains cancelled and delayed after points failure between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton
A points failure has closed some railway lines between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.
National Rail say trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised and replacement buses have been ordered.
A spokesperson for National Rail said: "Due to a points failure between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury some lines are currently closed. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
"Disruption is expected until 8.45pm."
West Midlands Railway tweeted on X: "The line towards Telford and Wolverhampton is currently blocked. Services in both directions are subject to delays and alterations."
The train operator added at 6pm: "Replacement buses have been ordered to run Wolves - Shrewsbury (calling at all stations).
"No ETA at present, but advised should arrive within the hour."