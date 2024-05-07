Trains cancelled and delayed after points failure between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Rail say trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised and replacement buses have been ordered.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: "Due to a points failure between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury some lines are currently closed. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 8.45pm."

West Midlands Railway tweeted on X: "The line towards Telford and Wolverhampton is currently blocked. Services in both directions are subject to delays and alterations."

The train operator added at 6pm: "Replacement buses have been ordered to run Wolves - Shrewsbury (calling at all stations).

"No ETA at present, but advised should arrive within the hour."