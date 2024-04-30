Express & Star
Trams stopped after bus breaks down on track in Wolverhampton

Commuters are being warned to allow extra time for travel after a bus became trapped on a tram track.

By Daniel Walton
Commuters were warned to expect delays after a bus broke down on a tram line

West Midlands Metro is warning all tram travellers to consider alternative forms of travel after a bus broke down on the tram line on Broad Street, Wolverhampton.

Due to the blockage, trams are unable to run between the Library at Centenary Square and Edgbaston Village.

On X, West Midlands Metro said: "Due to a broken down bus on Broad Street, trams are unable to run between between Library at Centenary Square and Edgbaston Village.

"Trams are operating between Wolverhampton Station and Library only."

The incident was first reported at around 9.01am this morning, with commuters being warned to expect travel delays while the bus is removed.

