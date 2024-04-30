Trams stopped after bus breaks down on track in Wolverhampton

West Midlands Metro is warning all tram travellers to consider alternative forms of travel after a bus broke down on the tram line on Broad Street, Wolverhampton.

Due to the blockage, trams are unable to run between the Library at Centenary Square and Edgbaston Village.

On X, West Midlands Metro said: "Due to a broken down bus on Broad Street, trams are unable to run between between Library at Centenary Square and Edgbaston Village.

"Trams are operating between Wolverhampton Station and Library only."

The incident was first reported at around 9.01am this morning, with commuters being warned to expect travel delays while the bus is removed.