'Dearly loved': Heartbroken family of mother and daughter killed in Boxing Day crash pay tribute

Linda Phillips, 72, and Amanda Riley, 49, were killed following the collision involving a BMW 4 Series, a MG ZS and a quad bike. at the junction of Kitt’s Green Road, and Mackadown Lane, in Shard End, Birmingham.

Their "devastated" family have now paid tribute to them and urged anyone with information about the fatal crash to come forward.

A statement issued by West Midlands Police on behalf of the family reads: "Linda and Amanda, mother and daughter were cruelly taken from us on Boxing Day.

"Linda was a beautiful and dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, auntie, and so much more. Her husband, children, grandchildren, and family loved Linda very much, and Linda absolutely adored her family.

Amanda Riley, left, and Linda Philips, right, were killed in the crash

"Amanda was a beautiful and much-loved mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and auntie.

"Amanda's parents, daughters, and grandchildren loved her so much, and Amanda was the apple of her grandchildren's eye.

"The family are devastated, and respectfully ask for privacy at this extremely difficult time.

"We ask, if anyone has any information, however small, please come forward, so that the families can get justice for Linda and Amanda."

Police arrested two men following the collision.

One has since been de-arrested while he recovers from his injuries and is expected to be spoken to again by police in due course.

The other man has been released with no further action.

Anyone with dashcam footage or with information about what happened has been urged to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 or via Live Chat on the force's website quoting 2873 of 26/12/23

Investigators can also be contacted directly at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk