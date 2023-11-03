Young train enthusiasts get dream day as conductors

West Midlands Railway (WMR) hosted its greatly-anticipated event on Wednesday, giving a group of lucky winners, aged between four and ten, the chance to live out their wildest dream as they boarded at Birmingham New Street station and experienced first-hand what it’s like to be a train conductor, alongside their parents and the WMR team.

From the second they stepped aboard one of WMR’s brand-new Class 196 trains, to the moment they arrived at their destination, Shrewsbury, the Little Train Conductors embraced typical conductor duties, ranging from checking tickets and greeting customers, to making important announcements over the public tannoy system.

The winners also received their very own whistle, torch, tie, high-viz waistcoat, and flags to ensure their train conducting duties ran smoothly.

The winners included five-year-old Roksana from Church Stretton, seven-year-old Benjamin from Kidderminster, nine-year-old Charlie and five-year-old Franco from Sutton Coldfield, five-year-old Noah from Telford, six-year-old Adam from Stourbridge, seven-year-old Zachary from Walsall and eight-year-old Alfred from Wolverhampton.

Ben celebrates at Birmingham New Street after being given his uniform

Little train conductor Charlie said: “Today has meant a lot to me, it’s been a once in a lifetime experience on the Class 196.

"I really liked making the announcements as I’ve never done something like that before and was so excited.

"I’d just like to say thank you to West Midlands Railway for everything they’ve done and for making this competition possible. You are the best rail operator in the world.”

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at West Midlands Railway, said: “Our Little Train Conductor event was certainly one to remember.

"It was an absolute pleasure to welcome our enthusiasts onto our brand-new trains, offering them an experience we hope they hold onto for years to come.

“We were blown away by each and every entry we received as part of our competition, and had a very hard task on our hands trying to choose the winners.

The young conductors prepare to live out their dream. Back row: Zachery, Sammy, Oliver and Charlie. Front Row: Alfred, Ben, Franco, Adam, Roksana, Alexander and Noah

"It’s always a joy to see children as passionate about the railway as we are here at West Midlands Railway.

"Perhaps in the future we’ll even see the return of some familiar faces embarking on their own career as a conductor.”

The competition, which launched at the start of the summer holidays, encouraged kids across the UK to apply in the hopes of being specially selected to conduct one of WMR’s brand-new state-of-the-art trains.

Budding train fans were asked to share (via their parents and guardians) a video to Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok (or by email) detailing what they love most about trains, where they last went on a train, and why they’d like to be a conductor for the day.

When the search began back in July, WMR were initially looking for just four lucky winners.

However, after receiving a 150 submissions from hopeful applicants up and down the country, it left the judges with no choice but to select 11 mini train fans to join them on the day of the event.