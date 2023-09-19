Lorry fire closes stretch of the M54 as motorists facing delays

National Highways have confirmed that the westbound stretch between junctions three and four, from Cosford and Tong to Shifnal, has been shut due to the incident – which is ongoing.
Three fire crews are currently at the scene of the incident.
Drivers have reported significant delays building up as a result.
In a post on social media, National Highways said: "The M54 is closed westbound between Junction 3 (Cosford) and Junction 4 (Shifnal) due to a lorry fire.
"Traffic is being diverted at the scene.
"Please plan ahead of your journey if travelling in the area this morning."