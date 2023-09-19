Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lorry fire closes stretch of the M54 as motorists facing delays

By Dominic RobertsonTransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A stretch of the M54 has been closed westbound while emergency services deal with a lorry fire.

Fire services at the scene of the incident which has closed the road.
Fire services at the scene of the incident which has closed the road.

National Highways have confirmed that the westbound stretch between junctions three and four, from Cosford and Tong to Shifnal, has been shut due to the incident – which is ongoing.

Three fire crews are currently at the scene of the incident.

Drivers have reported significant delays building up as a result.

In a post on social media, National Highways said: "The M54 is closed westbound between Junction 3 (Cosford) and Junction 4 (Shifnal) due to a lorry fire.

"Traffic is being diverted at the scene.

"Please plan ahead of your journey if travelling in the area this morning."

Transport
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News