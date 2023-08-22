'Severe delays' on rails after train damages infrastructure near Stafford station

Passengers have been hit by major delays today after an incident near Stafford Railway Station.

Trainline has warned that people could face delays of up to 85 minutes or train diversions, with "major disruption" expected until the end of the day.

However, a passenger who had been due to get the 21.06 from London Euston to Sandwell and Dudley claims that the service is delayed by one hour and 40 minutes due to the incident.

A passenger on an Avanti West Coast service to Stafford also claims to have been hit by two-hour delays and that the train manager was trying to charge people who were crowded in premium economy.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "We are currently managing an incident where a train has broken down and damaged the infrastructure south of Stafford railway station.

"Our teams are on site assessing the damage. Multiple passenger trains were on stop but are now on the move and continuing their journeys.

"We advise all passengers please check before they travel between Stafford and Wolverhampton as we work to get the train moving again. We are sorry for any disruption this may cause."

A number of Twitter accounts claimed that the train had derailed.

Train derailment at Stafford. We were stuck about a mile out. Originally got told it was trespassers. A later announcement said that there had been an operational issue and then later said a derailment and passengers had got off the train onto the tracks. — Tom (@sixtiessuburbia) August 22, 2023

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway told the Express & Star that the train involved did not belong to West Midlands Railway, but that the incident had impacted on West Midlands Railway services.

He added:"A train at Stafford has had a problem, and whilst this is rectified, no train movements in the area are permitted. Staff are on site at the moment to assess the situation.