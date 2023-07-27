Notification Settings

'Nothing has been done': PCC says Government is failing to regulate e-scooters

By Daniel WaltonWolverhamptonTransportPublished: Comments

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster has demanded that the Government do more to adequately regulate e-scooters

It comes after Mr Foster was briefed by West Midlands Police that last year there were 23 serious collisions in the region involving the vehicles.

Mr Foster and his political team have been urging the Government to regulate electronic devices for over a year in an attempt to keep people safe.

The PCC wants to see the e-scooters speed capped, safety helmets made mandatory and for users to have insurance.

Mr Foster said: "I cannot understand why the Government is failing to act decisively and get a grip when it comes to regulating dangerous, privately owned e-scooters.

"It's abundantly clear that if you do not stop people buying and riding electric scooters, that can travel up to 70mph, then collisions will happen and some will be extremely serious.

"The Government has said it will make changes to the law, but nothing has been done and the inaction is making life on the West Midlands roads and pavements much more dangerous than it needs to be."

In 2022, the Government promised to change the law and better regulate privately owned e-scooters, but no change has yet been made.

Currently, it is illegal to ride a privately owned e-scooter on public land, including private roads, pavements and cycle paths. However, hundreds of people flout the law in the West Midlands every day.

Shakur Pinnock, who died while riding an e-scooter, with his mother Celine Fraser-Pinnock

The plea comes after 20-year-old Shakur Pinnock died when he was involved in a collision with a car on Prestwood Road in Fallings Park Wolverhampton in June 2021.

Mr Pinnock was rushed to hospital following the collision but sadly died six days later from severe head trauma. Chante Hoosand, Shakur's girlfriend, who was a passenger on the e-scooter at the time, also suffered severe injuries.

Shakur's mother, Celine Fraser-Pinnock, is now campaigning for the inclusion of 'Shak's Law', a planned piece of legislation regulating the sale and safe use of e-scooters.

