Crash involving caravan-towing car closes two lanes of M6 in Sandwell

2 lanes are closed on the #M6 southbound between J9 #Wednesbury and J8 (#M5) due to a collision involving a car towing a caravan.



Delays are building on approach, approx. 4.5 miles of slow moving traffic.



Please add an extra 25 to 30 minutes on to your current travel time. pic.twitter.com/yFKgaMjlrI