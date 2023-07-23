Crash involving caravan-towing car closes two lanes of M6 in Sandwell

National Highways warned drivers about congestion after two lanes were closed on the M6 between Junction 9 in Wednesbury and Junction 8 of the M5.
A spokesperson for National Highways said there were delays on approach and that there was approximately 4.5 miles of slow moving traffic.
Drivers were warned to add an extra 25 to 30 minutes on to the usual travel time.
2 lanes are closed on the #M6 southbound between J9 #Wednesbury and J8 (#M5) due to a collision involving a car towing a caravan.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) July 23, 2023
