Crash involving caravan-towing car closes two lanes of M6 in Sandwell

By Eleanor Lawson

Two lanes of the M6 southbound were closed in Sandwell due to a collision involving a car towing a caravan on Sunday afternoon (July 23).

A stock photo of the M6. Two lanes of the M6 southbound have been closed today after a collision.

National Highways warned drivers about congestion after two lanes were closed on the M6 between Junction 9 in Wednesbury and Junction 8 of the M5.

A spokesperson for National Highways said there were delays on approach and that there was approximately 4.5 miles of slow moving traffic.

Drivers were warned to add an extra 25 to 30 minutes on to the usual travel time.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

