Routine inspections on M54 result in emergency repairs this weekend

Problems have been found on the M54

National Highways West Midlands revealed the eastbound carriageway between J3 and J2 will be closed overnight on Saturday and Sunday.

National Highways tweeted on Friday: "Following routine inspections, we need to carry out some emergency repairs to the M54 this weekend.

"The eastbound carriageway between J3 and J2 will be closed overnight from 9pm-6am on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23."

"A clearly signed diversion route will be in place."

There is also maintenance work being carried out on the A38 in Staffordshire this weekend.

The road will be closed in both directions between Alrewas and Catholme from 8pm today (Friday) until 6am on Monday.