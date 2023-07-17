Full list of road closures around the Black Country and South Staffordshire

The latest expected roadworks list features roads looked after by National Highways only.
Some of the roadworks will cause only minor delays of around ten minutes or less, while others will cause delays ranging from 10-30 minutes.
Wolverhampton road closure:
A4510, from 6am April 11 to 5pm August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 / A4510 westbound, junction 2, 24 hour Lane closure for junction development works.
Dudley road closures:
M5, from 9pm July 17 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 both directions Junction thouree to Junction 4, lane closures for horticultural works.
A456, from 9pm July 22 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, Junction thouree to Junction 2, lane closures for barrier repairs.
Walsall road closures:
M6, from 9pm April 11 to 6am December 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 9 to junction 10A, lane closures and slip road carriageway closures for major scheme works at, junction 10.
M6, from midnight, July 18 to 11.59pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, Junction 10 to Junction nine, 24/7 lane closures for Junction 10 improvement scheme.
M6, from 9pm July 19 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 7 to junction 9, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
A5, from 9pm July 24 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both direction Wall to Churchbridge, lane closure for grass cutting.
A5, from 8pm July 26 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Chester road North with A452, Lane closure on behalf of STW.
Sandwell road closures:
M5, from 9pm July 17 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 both directions Junction three to Junction 4, lane closures for horticultural works.
M6, from 9pm July 17 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 6 to junction 7, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
M6, from 9pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound to M6 southbound and M6 northbound to M5 southbound, link roads (Eastern arm both directions), lane closure for barrier repairs.
M6, from 9pm July 19 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 7 to junction 9, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
A4123, from 8pm July 20 to 5am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 both directions Junction one to Junction thouree and Junction two northbound, exit slip road, Lane closures and slip road carriageway closure for technology works.
A4123, from 8pm July 24 to 6am August 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 both directions Junction one to Junction 3, Lane and carriageway closures for signage upgrades.
M5, from 11pm July 29 to 8am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 both directions, junction 2 to junction 1, lane closure for inspection/survey.
South Staffordshire road closures:
A4510, from 6am April 11 to 5pm August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 / A4510 westbound, junction 2, 24 hour Lane closure for, junction development works.
A5, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Church Lane to Gailey Lea Lane two-way traffic lights, patching works.
A449, from 9pm July 21 to 6am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 eastbound, Junction thouree exit slip, carriageway closure for reconstruction/renewal works.
A5, from 9pm July 24 to 5am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Longford roundabout to Four Crosses Lane, lane closures for off network resurfacing works.
A449, from 9pm July 27 to 6am July 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 westbound, junction 1 exit slip, carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
Cannock Chase road closure:
Stafford road closures:
M6, from 9pm July 12 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, Junction 15 to Junction 13, lane closures for horticulture works.
A50, from 9pm June 12 to midnight, August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A50 eastbound and westbound, Blythe Bridge, lane closures and carriageway closure to utility works on behalf of Cadent Gas.
M6, from 9pm July 17 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, Junction 14 to Junction 13, lane closure for barrier repairs.
A34, from 9pm July 18 to 6am July 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, Junction 15 to Junction 13, carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).
M6, from 9pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, Junction 13 to Junction 14, lane closures for barrier safety repairs.
M6, from 6pm July 27 to 6am July 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, Junction 12 to Junction 14 and Junction 13 exit and entry slip roads, Lane closures and slip road carriageway closures for technology repairs and maintenance works.
M6, from 11pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, Junction 14 to Junction 13, lane closures for road markings.