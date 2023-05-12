'Fly high with the angels': Emotional tributes after three, including four-year-old boy, killed in crash

The road remains closed following the fatal crash in Callow Hill

The incident, involving a Ford Focus and an Audi, took place in Callow Hill on the A456 at around 10.15pm on Wednesday.

Three people in the Ford Focus, a 32-year-old woman, a 28-year-year old woman and a four-year-old boy, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The three people in the Audi were taken to the Worcester Royal Hospital with minor injuries.

Many have taken to social media to express their sadness following the incident, and to pay tribute to those who died.

One person wrote, "So sad, rest in peace. Fly high with the angels little one."

Another said: "So heartbreaking for the family, my thoughts are with you and my thanks go to all the emergency services that attended to such tragedies when we need them."

Police remain at the scene of the crash that killed three people

Commenting on the West Mercia Police Facebook post, a family member of those involved in the collision urged people with footage of the incident to come forward.

She said: "This is my sister, nephew and her friend, please any footage hand it in."

Another wrote: "So terribly sad, heartbreaking news for family and friends who have lost their loved ones. There are no words to say that will ease the pain of such devastating loss. My thoughts are sent (to) everyone involved."

The incident took place near to the Duke William pub, which remains closed.

A spokesperson for the pub, said: "Thoughts are with everyone connected to the collision that happened last night. Even more so to the relatives that have lost their loved ones. The pub will remain closed until further information is given."

Police are appealing for witnesses "including any motorists who used the road around the time of the collision and have dash cam footage".