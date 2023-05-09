Delays for drivers after second crash today on M6 Toll

Two collisions have occurred today on the M6 Toll.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic accident between junctions T3 and T2 near Birmingham at around 2.30pm.

A spokesperson for the service said: "A paramedic officer was sent to the scene however we were stood down by the Highways Agency prior to arrival as we were no longer required."

Congestion has eased since the incident, but one lane remains closed between T3 and T2 Southbound.

A spokesperson for the M6 Toll press office said: "There has been an incident on the M6 Toll between T3 and T2 Southbound. Our team is on the scene and two lanes remain open.

"We will post updates as soon as we have more information. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your patience."

They went on to say: "Congestion has now eased following the earlier incident on the M6 Toll between T3 and T2 Southbound. Lane 1 remains closed.

"We will post updates as soon as we have more information. Thank you for your patience."

The incident marks the second crash on the M6 Toll reported today, after a collision on the northbound carriageway between junctions T5 for Shenstone and T6 for Brownhills this morning.