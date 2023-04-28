M5 crash causes delays as vehicle ends up facing wrong way on motorway

The motorway following the incident

Several vehicles were involved in the collision between junctions 2 and 1 on the northbound carriageway, with delays reaching 45 minutes at their peak.

National Highways reported the incident at around 6.30pm, saying two lanes had been shut.

At one point a vehicle could be seen facing the wrong way across lanes two and three, with traffic only able to pass the scene on lane one.

Vehicles involved in the collision were subsequently moved onto the hard shoulder and all lanes of the motorway were reported to be open again 10 minutes later.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire and Rescue said: "We were only called to the incident involved three vehicles for a short amount of time before we were released."