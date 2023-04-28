Notification Settings

M5 crash causes delays as vehicle ends up facing wrong way on motorway

By Daniel Walton

Drivers on the M5 in the Black Country have been facing delays tonight after a crash.

The motorway following the incident
The motorway following the incident

Several vehicles were involved in the collision between junctions 2 and 1 on the northbound carriageway, with delays reaching 45 minutes at their peak.

National Highways reported the incident at around 6.30pm, saying two lanes had been shut.

At one point a vehicle could be seen facing the wrong way across lanes two and three, with traffic only able to pass the scene on lane one.

Vehicles involved in the collision were subsequently moved onto the hard shoulder and all lanes of the motorway were reported to be open again 10 minutes later.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire and Rescue said: "We were only called to the incident involved three vehicles for a short amount of time before we were released."

The collision initially closed two of three lanes of the busy motorway, bringing traffic to a standstill while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

