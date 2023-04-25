Motorists warned to expect motorway delays for safety works

The works will take place between junctions 4 and 5 of the M6. Photo: Google Street Map

The National Highways’ project in May between junctions 4 and 5 of the M6 involves upgrading the metal central reservation barrier to concrete, renewing road lighting, upgrading drainage and installing new CCTV cameras.

The creation of additional places to stop in an emergency and new and improved signs are also being delivered as part of the project.

National Highways Regional Sponsor Nick Wells said: “We have installed new lighting as part of this important safety upgrade.

"We now need to dig trenches across the carriageway to install ducts to house the new cables to power those lights.

"The existing ones are old and their material brittle and in poor condition, which is why they need to be replaced.

“To do that safely and efficiently, a full weekend closure of the M6 between junctions 4 and 6 on the northbound carriageway and the M42 junction 4a to M6 northbound link road is needed.

“Diversions will be clearly signed and we advise road users to allow extra time for their journeys while the road is closed for this vital work.”

The roads will be closed from 9pm on Saturday, May 13 to 6am on Monday, May 15.

In addition to those closures, lane 3 of the M6 southbound between junctions 6 and 4 will also need to be closed.

Northbound M6 traffic will be diverted via the M42 junction 9 southbound, the A446, B4114, A452 and A38 to rejoin the M6 at junction 6.

Traffic wanting to use the M42 northbound to M6 northbound link road will be diverted via the M42 junction 9 northbound, the A446 southbound, B4114, A452 and A38 to rejoin the M6 at junction 6.