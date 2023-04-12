Fears month-long road closure with 50-mile diversion will 'cut off communities'

The A4117 east of Cleobury Mortimer will be closed for a month later this year. Photo: Google

Shropshire Council says it plans to close a 15-mile stretch of the A4117 between Cleobury Mortimer and Lem Hill near Far Forest for a month from October 2 to November 3.

The closure is for capital resurfacing and will be in force on weekdays from 9.30am to 4pm on weekdays and between 7am and 5pm at weekends.

But Richard Huffer, Shropshire Councillor for Clee says such a long closure is unacceptable with people facing a diversion of around 50 miles.

He said: "The road links Ludlow and Kidderminster. It is the only direct route between the towns.

“This daytime closure is unacceptable. It will close the only direct route between Ludlow and Kidderminster for a month during daytime.

“It will mean someone travelling from the Far Forest direction to go to school or shop in Cleobury Mortimer will face a diversion of more than 50 miles. That’s an extra 46 miles. The diversion will take more than an hour during the dark mornings and nights at the beginning of winter."

He said there had been no consultation with local councillors over the closure.

“The work needs to be done and the road must be closed because it is narrow and twisting in places. Over most of the length, it would not be safe to work on the carriageway with just a single lane closed. It should not be a daytime closure."

Councillor Huffer said the closure would seriously affect public transport.

"It will mean the 292 bus service between Ludlow and Kidderminster will not be able run its normal timetable. How will they run? Will they run at all. Will communities like Clee and Cleobury Mortimer be cut off from public transport?"

Richard Huffer is not happy with the planned closure

He said there was already a precedence for overnight closures.

“There have been extensive roadworks on the A49 in recent months. All road closures have been overnight to minimise disruption to peak traffic and buses," he said.

“Shropshire Council should reschedule its resurfacing works on the A4117 to be night time only.

“Repairing the county’s broken roads is essential. It is not more important than young people going to school, going to work and heading for medical appointments.

“There is still time to sort this out. I am asking highways officers to meet with myself, other councillors and bus companies to ensure that these roadworks do not disrupt daily life in this part of Shropshire.”