Chiltern Railways customers urged to only travel if necessary over Easter

A Chiltern Railways train at Rowley Regis

Engineering works over the Easter weekend will close part of the line between Birmingham New Street and London Euston and urgent assessments of a viaduct between Didcot Parkway and Oxford have resulted in a line closure.

Chiltern services, which run from Kidderminster, Stourbridge and Rowley Regis to Marylebone will be the only route from Birmingham and London over Easter. Services will be "extremely busy".

This week, services between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury have been disrupted due to the flooding of a damaged culvert. There is a risk that this line may be closed again over the weekend, dependent on water levels.

A Chiltern Railways spokesman said: "Between April 7 and April 10, an enhanced timetable will be in operation for most of the day, with additional and lengthened trains between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street.

"Rail replacement buses will be in operation for journeys to/from Kings Sutton and between Amersham and Aylesbury Vale Parkway between Friday and Monday inclusive, and to/from Warwick, Lapworth and Hatton on Saturday and Sunday."

The spokesman added: "Despite lengthened trains being in operation, the extent of the disruption on other parts of the rail network means that services are likely to be extremely busy throughout the Easter period on all routes. Owing to this, Chiltern Railways has taken the decision to urge customers to only travel if essential."

Administrative fees for ticket cancellations or advance ticket changes (usually £10) have been waived if customers wish to rearrange travel.