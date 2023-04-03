Wellington Station was silent on Monday morning as services were cancelled.

Trains west of Wolverhampton were cancelled this morning after a member of signalling staff was taken ill.

The line from Shrewsbury to Birmingham has been disrupted for most of the day due to sickness among signalling staff.

In a tweet @WestMidRailway said its services on the line will be reinstated from the following times.

The 15:56 Birmingham New Street to Shrewsbury and the 17:10 Shrewsbury to Birmingham New Street.

There were major problems on the railway earlier on Monday, with all lines between Shrewsbury and Wellington blocked due to signalling staff being taken ill.

This had a knock-on effect on other lines included those heading to-and-from Wolverhampton and Birmingham, with limited services running.

One of the Wellington Rail Replacement coaches.

The disruption had been expected to last until 6.30pm and rail replacement buses were organised for the duration of the disruption.

The company also released information about other routes affected by the signalling staff availability issue.

Birmingham - Wolverhampton - Telford - Shrewsbury: Reduced service and services terminating and starting from Wellington

Walsall - Birmingham - Wolverhampton: Unaffected

Birmingham - Wolverhampton: Unaffected

London Northwestern Railway (Birmingham - Crewe - Liverpool): Unaffected

Transport for Wales (Birmingham International to North Wales via Shrewsbury): Cancellations

Cross Country (Coventry - Birmingham - Wolverhampton - Stafford - Stoke-on-Trent): Unaffected

Avanti West Coast (via Wolverhampton): Unaffected

Four coaches were put on to shuttle passengers in both directions between Shrewsbury and Wellington and six were put on to serve all stations between Wellington and Wolverhampton.

The rail replacements were operating between Wellington and Wolverhampton at least every 30 minutes in both directions.

After midday, hourly coaches were added serving all stations between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton. They were reportedly leaving Wolverhampton at 25 minutes past the hour and Shrewsbury at 50 minutes past the hour.

Network Rail confirmed to Shropshire Star that the reason for the cancellations was indeed staff sickness.

The company has had some long-term illness amongst signalling staff on the Shrewsbury line and contingency staff have been "filling in the gaps".

They say they're training more signallers for the line, but it is a long process, and they hope to be in a much better position for the summer.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Owing to emergency staff sickness, we have had to close Abbey Foregate signal box. This means that there are no trains running between Shrewsbury and Wellington stations.

“We are sorry for the disruption this has caused and we are working to try and reopen the signal box, and the route to and from Shrewsbury, later this evening. In the meantime we advise all passengers to check before they travel.

“The signal box at Abbey Foregate can only safely be operated by specially trained individuals. We are currently undergoing an extensive recruitment and training programme to ensure we have more trained signallers at this signal box in the future.”

Mrs Linda Slyvester, from Shifnal, told the Shropshire Star that her son was supposed be coming from Shrewsbury to Wellington today.

"I can't believe this situation, I live in Shifnal and my son lives in Shrewsbury," she said.

"There have been awful problems last week, it seems like every train for 10 days has been cancelled or delayed. It's ridiculous, people are off with children this week.

"I phoned the enquiry line and they said there was a shortage of railway staff and services would start running at 6.30pm.

"I can't understand why people aren't saying we've had enough. What's going to happen this bank holiday? Are trains going to be cancelled again? What are the companies doing about the shortage of staff? Are they still on strike? Are they going on strike again? I've got all of these questions and no one seems to have an answer.

"I'd love to use the train all the time, I used to get the train all over the place to visit friends and family. I bought a railcard for three years but with lockdowns, I only got to use it for a year. Now I don't think I'm going to get on the trains at all."

Eve Chatterley, 76 & Jean Escott, 76.

Eve Chatterley, 76 and Jean Escott, 76 (pictured above) were heading into town to celebrate Eve's birthday but had to change their plans: "It's scandalous, we've had no notification, we didn't know about it until we turned up here this morning," said Jean.

"We were going into Birmingham to celebrate Eve's birthday.