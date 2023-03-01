Notification Settings

Toll road experiencing delays following earlier incident

By Daniel WaltonTransportPublished: Comments

The Great Wryley plaza M6 toll road has asked drivers to have their cards ready for payment to ease congestion.

M6toll is experiencing a high volume of traffic due to a collision on the motorway
The plea comes as toll staff experience "high volumes" of traffic flow due to an incident that took place on the motorway.

M6 toll posted on Twitter "Due to an incident on the M6, the M6toll is currently experiencing high traffic volumes at the Great Wryley plaza.

"We would ask customers using the M6toll to have their cards ready for payment. Thank you for your patience."

