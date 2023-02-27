Notification Settings

Long queues on M6 after crash leaves debris across motorway and barrier badly damaged

By Sunil Midda

Long queues after forming on the M6 after a crash left a barrier badly damaged and debris strewn across the carriageway.

Queuing traffic on the approach to the crash scene on the M6. Photo: National Highways
Three of four lanes are closed on the M6 southbound between Junction 13 for Stafford and Junction 12 for Cannock due to the collision.

While no details have been released, a video shared on social media shows a lorry crashing into a barrier near a bridge and then toppling over across several lanes.

National Highways first reported the incident at 2pm, initially reporting that lanes one and two were shut.

In an update half an hour later the agency said three out of the four lanes had been closed.

"There is a significant amount of barrier damage and debris across all three lanes," a statement said.

"There's now a 45-minute delay on approach with five miles of congestion."

The AA route planner shows queues stretching back to mid-way between Junctions 13 and 14 on the M6 southbound carriageway.









