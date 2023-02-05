Trains cancelled after damage to overhead wires is discovered

Road transport has been ordered to run between Hednesford and Rugeley Trent Valley stations after West Midlands Rail was made aware of damage to overhead electric wires.

Services from Hednesford at 9.25am, 10.26am and 11.26am had all been cancelled but at the time of writing, tickets can still be purchased for the next journey at 12.26pm.

A statement on the West Midlands Railway website said: "We've been told that we have damage to the overhead electric wires between Rugeley Trent Valley and Hednesford.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected to last until around 10.45am today.