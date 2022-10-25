Major road closures in the Black Country and Staffordshire during half term week

Our closures list should help you plan your routes.

National Highways chiefs have revealed the latest set of roadworks for major routes the region, with the majority leading to delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sandwell road closures

Drivers in towns around the borough of Sandwell will only have to deal with three road closures – with all of them only expected to cause slight delays of less than 10 minutes.

Here is the full list of National Highways closures in Sandwell:

A38, from 9pm October 25 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 both directions M6 jct eight to the M5 jct 5, Lane closures switching for maintenance repairs.

A4123, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 both directions jct two exit slips and roundabout, lane closures and jct two northbound, exit slip road carriageway closure for technology works.

M6, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, link road to M6 southbound, jct eight to 7, lane closures for inspections.

Dudley road closures

Drivers in and around Dudley will only have one closure to be aware of which will only cause slight delays of under 10 minutes.

The National Highways closure for Dudley is:

Walsall road closures

Walsall motorists will have six road closures to avoid, with delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Here is the full list of National Highways closures in Walsall:

M6, from 7am April 27 to 5am November 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A northbound and southbound, Phased lane closures and slip road closures for major scheme works at, junction 10.

M54, from 11pm September 12 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct nine to jct 11 and M5 northbound and southbound, jct eight links, lane closures leading to carriageway and associated slip road closures for carriageway resurfacing works.

M6, from midnight, February 2, 2020 to 11.59pm April 29, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A, northbound and southbound, Hard Shoulder closure with speed restrictions, For major schemes works.

A5, from 9pm December 8, 2021 to 5.30am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

M54, from 9pm October 24 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 11 to jct 10, lane closures for inspections.

A5, from 9pm November 2 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions from M6 jct 12 to Weeford Island, Lane closure for drainage works.

Stafford road closures

People in and around Stafford will have five road closures to avoid this week, with two of them expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing hold-ups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Here is the full list of National Highways closures in Stafford:

A34, from April 14, 2018 at 6am to October 31, 2022 at 11.59pm slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 junctions 13 to 15 northbound and southbound, Narrow Lanes with temporary Speed Restrictions, Site Clearance and Cabling works.

M6, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct 12 to jct 16, lane and slip road carriageway closure for horticulture works (cutting and planting).

M6, from 9pm November 3 to 6am November 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 16 to jct 12, lane and slip road carriageway closures for horticulture works (cutting and planting).

M6, from 8pm November 7 to 5am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 12 to junction 14, M6, junction 13 hard shoulder closure and lane closure for communications on behalf of Telent NRTS.

M6, from 9pm November 7 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 14 to junction 15, Lane closures for LA works pavement coring and investigation works.

South Staffordshire road closures

Meanwhile those in South Staffordshire will have to deal with six road closures causing moderate delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Here is the full list of National Highways closures in South Staffordshire:

A5, from 9pm October 14 to 6am October 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct 11 to jct 12, lane closures with closure of jct 11 entry slip road and M6 toll at T8 for emergency resurfacing works.

M54, from 9pm October 20 to 5am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 both directions jct one to 4, mobile closures with short stop activity (12C) training.

A449, from 9pm October 20 to 5am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A449 both directions Coven roundabout to Gailey roundabout, mobile closures with short stop activity (12C) training.

A449, from 7am October 26 to 4pm October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A449 to junction M54, Utility works on behalf of Severn Trent Water.

A449, from 8pm October 31 to 5am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 eastbound, jct four to jct 2, closure of, junction 3 exit slip road for communications works.

M6, from 8pm October 31 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct 10 to jct 11, lane closures for drainage works.