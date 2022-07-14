Notification Settings

Vehicle fire causes gridlock on M5 motorway

By Lauren Hill

Traffic on the M5 southbound was brought to a standstill following a vehicle fire in Worcestershire on Thursday afternoon.

M5 road between J6-7.
M5 between junctions 6 and 7

National Highways WM tweeted at 2:24pm: "The Fire Service are on scene and are dampening down the vehicle. There's a 25 minute delay on approach, with 3 miles of congestion. Updates to follow."

Anyone driving from the Black Country area is likely to get stuck in queues between junction 7 to 5.

Traffic has now been released on the motorway between junctions 6 and 7 but one lane remains closed, pending recovery of the burnt out vehicle.

There are reportedly 35 minute delays and four miles of congestion.

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter for the Express & Star.

