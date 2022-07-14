Vehicle fire causes gridlock on M5 motorway

National Highways WM tweeted at 2:24pm: "The Fire Service are on scene and are dampening down the vehicle. There's a 25 minute delay on approach, with 3 miles of congestion. Updates to follow."
Anyone driving from the Black Country area is likely to get stuck in queues between junction 7 to 5.
Traffic has now been released on the motorway between junctions 6 and 7 but one lane remains closed, pending recovery of the burnt out vehicle.
There are reportedly 35 minute delays and four miles of congestion.