Bus services could be improved with fares cut or frozen under transport plans

Leaders in the region have drawn up plans to help services "bounce back" from the impact of the virus – and encourage even more people to use the network.

Plans include cutting back fares to 2018 prices and then freezing them from September this year until March 2025 alongside a more streamlined ticket selection.

Meanwhile bus services could be stepped up with improved operating hours and increased frequency, whilst nine extra uniformed Safer Travel officers could be hired.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "Travelling by bus remains a popular choice for West Midlands residents. Pre-pandemic, we were the only region outside London where bus passenger numbers were increasing – helped of course by our lower fares and offers like half-price for apprentices.

"Now we want to see our bus services bounce back from Covid and this plan sets out how we will go about doing just that – winning back not just existing customer loyalty but also encouraging even more people to give the bus a go.

"We are setting out how we are making bus journeys more comfortable, more convenient, and more affordable – not to mention safer by increasing the numbers of uniformed and visible transport safety officers out on patrol across the bus network."

The £88m package has been highlighted in the Bus Service Improvement Plan which has been drawn up by Transport for West Midlands, part of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

The document – signed off by members of the WMCA board – was drawn up in response to the Government's "Bus Back Better" call for proposals to improve bus services after the pandemic.