'Disappointing and frustrating': Mayor urges no more delays on Wolverhampton Metro extension

The new extension is set to run from the St George's tram stop to the railway station

The 700-metre stretch of line connecting the railway station with the St George's tram stop has been pushed back again and will not be open in time for the Commonwealth Games.

The announcement sparked a furious response from Wolverhampton Council leader Ian Brookfield, who accused transport bosses of breaking a pledge and letting people in the city down.

Now West Midlands Mayor Mr Street has had his say on the extension, which is already 18 months behind schedule due largely to Covid-related hold ups.

He told the Express & Star: “It is incredibly disappointing and frustrating news as we all know how brilliant the extension will be for the city.

"We have to get it open as soon as is possible with no further delay after the Games."

It marks the latest blow for the region's Metro, which has stumbled from one suspension to another since the entire system was taken off line in June 2021 due to vehicle faults.

The extension is considered vital for the city as it creates an inter-connected transport hub of train, bus and tram.

Transport chiefs had pledged it would be open in time for the games, which start in the region on July 28.

The Midland Metro Alliance (MMA), which is building the extension for the West Midlands Combined Authority, said "minor public realm works" would not be completed until after the conclusion of the games, which are due to finish on August 8.

No opening date has been set, with the MMA saying only that the extension should be up and running "later this year".

Councillor Brookfield said the latest delay would leave thousands of visitors to navigate their way across the city in order to get to transport connections to games venues.

He said: "People are losing faith in the Metro and this could be the straw that breaks the camel's back."