Broken rail near Birmingham International causes delays and cancellations

Trains are delayed and cancelled due to a broken rail today

The problems between Birmingham International and Birmingham New Street Railway Stations have also caused delays to services to Wolverhampton, Stafford and Shrewsbury.

Network Rail tweeted: "We need to repair a broken rail between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International.

"We’re really sorry as this means some trains are are delayed."

Problems began before midday and passengers were warned to make alternative travel arrangements if a bus rail replacement service had not been laid on.

West Midlands Railway tweeted: "Cancellations to services between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International: Due to a broken rail between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards."

Passenger Richard Groves complained to West Midlands Railway about the chaos.

He said: "Where are the rail replacement buses? This problem has been affecting services for hours now. All the X1 buses are full and there are hundreds of people waiting by Moor Street."