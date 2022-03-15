Cheapest Black Country petrol stations as prices continue to reach new highs

Prices continue to go up, with wild fluctuations across the region

The record-high fuel prices across the UK reduced a few days ago – much to drivers' relief – but are steadily climbing up again.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of unleaded at UK forecourts on Monday was 163.7p.

This means a typical 55-litre family car will cost over £90 of unleaded to fill up for the first time.

The average cost of a litre of diesel on Monday was a record 173.7p.

Oil prices surged after the crisis began in Ukraine but recently declined, making wholesale fuel costs for retailers.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers should be encouraged by oil and wholesale prices dropping again yesterday.

“It’s now vital that the biggest retailers who buy fuel most often start to reflect these reductions at the pumps to give drivers a much-needed break from the pain of constantly rising prices.”

These are the cheapest and most expensive fuel prices in the Black Country and Staffordshire as of Tuesday morning according to petrolprices.com.

Cheapest Black Country filling stations:

Morrisons Wednesbury: unleaded - 152.7p, diesel - 163.7p

Morrisons Kingswinford: unleaded - 152.7p diesel - 162.7p

Tesco Express Stone Cross: unleaded - 153.9p, diesel - 163.9p

Esso Hamstead Road: unleaded - 154.9p, diesel - 165.9p

Tesco Extra West Bromwich: unleaded - 154.9p, diesel - 162.9p

Esso Aston Lane: unleaded - 155.5p, diesel - 163.9p

Morrisons Willenhall: unleaded - 155.7p, diesel - 166.7p

Morrisons Bilston: unleaded - 155.9p, diesel - 165.9p

Esso Vale Road, Stourport: unleaded - 156.9p, diesel - 173.9p

Texaco Clarence Street: unleaded - 157.9p, diesel - 164.7p

Most expensive Black Country filling stations

Esso Wolverhampton Gateway, Stafford Road: unleaded 170.9p, diesel 189.9p