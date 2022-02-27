Signal failure stops Metro running in Wolverhampton

West Midlands Metro revealed the fault at 10.30am today (Sunday) but engineers had fixed it at 12.45pm.
Passengers have been advised to use their tickets on the number 79 bus.
West Midlands Trams tweeted: "Due to a signal failure, trams are unable to stop between The Royal and Wolverhampton St George's. Tickets accepted on @nxwestmidlands 79 bus.
"Trams running every 12 minutes between The Royal and Library, Birmingham."
Update: At 12.45pm, WMM tweeted: "Trams are operating a normal service between Wolverhampton St George's and Library at Centenary Square. The signals are now working again. There may be some delays as we reform the service. Thank you for your patience."