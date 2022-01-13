Notification Settings

A34 at Stafford to close overnight for roadworks

By Lisa O'Brien

A main road in Stafford will be closed overnight during the last two weeks of January.

The A34 north of Stafford. Photo: Google.

Motorists are being advised of closures on the A34 north of Stafford.

The closures at Redhill are needed so that final work can be carried out safely on the construction of a new junction providing access to a housing development to the east of the road.

This includes resurfacing, road marking and signals work. The scheme is being funded by the developer. All closures will take place on the section between the A513 Beaconside (Redhill roundabout) and Whitgreave Lane between 8pm and 6am. Signed diversions will be in place.

From January 17 to January 19, northbound closures will be in place with southbound access only. Vehicles needing to access Redhill Business Park will need to do so from the southbound lanes.

Overnight on January 20 and January 21 there will be a full closure in both directions. Vehicles needing to access Redhill Business Park will be escorted northbound from Redhill roundabout with all other access via southbound lanes. From January 24 to January 28 there will be southbound closures only. Vehicles accessing or leaving Redhill Business Park will need to do so on the northbound lanes only.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, David Williams, said: “This junction will provide access to a large housing development off the busy A34. For work to be carried out safely we do unfortunately need to put these overnight closures in place. This is the final phase of the works and we look forward to their completion. We thank people for their patience.”

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

