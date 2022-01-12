Driver airlifted to hospital after lorry crash had walked away from scene

The air ambulance carried the casualty to hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the A442 near the turning for Hampton Loade on Tuesday.

A Bridgnorth Police statement read: "Did you a see a collision on the A442 south of Bridgnorth yesterday (Tuesday, January 11)?

"It happened around 1.30pm near the junction for Hampton Loade.

"A grey Peugeot was travelling northbound when it collided with a lorry.

"The driver of the Peugeot walked away from the scene before being taken by air ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

"No other injuries were reported."