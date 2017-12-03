Menu

Lichfield Road shut as person seriously injured in early-hours crash

By Harry Leather | Walsall | Transport | Published:

A stretch of a main Walsall road is closed today after an early-hours crash left a person seriously injured.

Lichfield Road at the approach to Mellish Road. Photo: Google Maps

The smash happened on Lichfield Road at around 4.30am on Sunday and one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police shut the road near the Mellish Road roundabout after they were called to reports of a car hitting a stationary vehicle.

It is not yet clear whether the injured person was driving the car.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said Lichfield Road was expected to stay closed throughout Sunday morning.

Transport News Walsall Local Hubs
