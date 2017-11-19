Advertising
Man taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on M6 slip road
An M6 slip road was closed for over an hour today and a man was taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash.
The crash took place at 12.10pm on the M6 in Wednesbury which closed the northbound J9 slip road.
Highways England said the road was closed 'due to a collision involving a number of vehicles'.
This caused delays for motorists with queues forming. .
The road was closed for around 75 minutes, where emergency crews recovered the vehicles.
Police and ambulance crews attended.
The condition of the man is not yet known.
