Man taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on M6 slip road

By Jamie Brassington | Wednesbury | Transport | Published:

An M6 slip road was closed for over an hour today and a man was taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash.

The M6 northbound at Junction 9. Picture: Google StreetView

The crash took place at 12.10pm on the M6 in Wednesbury which closed the northbound J9 slip road.

Highways England said the road was closed 'due to a collision involving a number of vehicles'.

This caused delays for motorists with queues forming. .

The road was closed for around 75 minutes, where emergency crews recovered the vehicles.

Police and ambulance crews attended.

The condition of the man is not yet known.

