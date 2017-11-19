Man taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on M6 slip road

The crash took place at 12.10pm on the M6 in Wednesbury which closed the northbound J9 slip road.

Highways England said the road was closed 'due to a collision involving a number of vehicles'.

This caused delays for motorists with queues forming. .

The road was closed for around 75 minutes, where emergency crews recovered the vehicles.

Police and ambulance crews attended.

The condition of the man is not yet known.