Menu

Advertising

Car bursts into flames on the M5 causing rush hour misery for drivers

By Carl Jackson | Sandwell | Transport | Published:

A car fire has ground traffic to a halt on the M5 tonight – causing six miles worth of tailbacks.

The car fire. Credit: @WoodyFC13

The vehicle, which was travelling in lane one on the northbound carriageway between junctions one for West Bromwich and two for Oldbury, burst into flames about 4.30pm.

Three fire crews were immediately dispatched to the scene and the fire was quickly extinguished.

However Highways England had to shut off the entire northbound carriageway with traffic queuing as far back as Frankley Services near Junction 3 for Lydiate Ash, Bromsgrove.

It was re-opened about 5pm but delays continue.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Transport News Sandwell Local Hubs
Carl Jackson

By Carl Jackson
Reporter - @cjackson_star

Senior reporter for Staffordshire and Walsall.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News