Advertising
Car bursts into flames on the M5 causing rush hour misery for drivers
A car fire has ground traffic to a halt on the M5 tonight – causing six miles worth of tailbacks.
The vehicle, which was travelling in lane one on the northbound carriageway between junctions one for West Bromwich and two for Oldbury, burst into flames about 4.30pm.
Three fire crews were immediately dispatched to the scene and the fire was quickly extinguished.
However Highways England had to shut off the entire northbound carriageway with traffic queuing as far back as Frankley Services near Junction 3 for Lydiate Ash, Bromsgrove.
It was re-opened about 5pm but delays continue.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment