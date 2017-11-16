Car bursts into flames on the M5 causing rush hour misery for drivers

The vehicle, which was travelling in lane one on the northbound carriageway between junctions one for West Bromwich and two for Oldbury, burst into flames about 4.30pm.

Three fire crews were immediately dispatched to the scene and the fire was quickly extinguished.

However Highways England had to shut off the entire northbound carriageway with traffic queuing as far back as Frankley Services near Junction 3 for Lydiate Ash, Bromsgrove.

It was re-opened about 5pm but delays continue.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.