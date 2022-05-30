Stafford road closures: The 41 streets being shut for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Street parties return to Stafford this weekend for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Street parties are expected to come alive with music, drinks and food as the nation looks to celebrate over the weekend of June 2 to June 5.

A total of 41 roads will be closed to traffic over the four-day weekend.

Councillor Carolyn Trowbridge, Cabinet Member for Leisure, said: “This has been an amazing response - and nobody at the council can remember ever having so many requests for street parties.

“It is such a fitting tribute to mark Her Majesty’s seventy years on the throne. I can still remember the excitement and wonderful atmosphere as families and neighbours came together in their own streets to hold parties to celebrate Her Majesty’s Silver Jubilee in 1977.

“And with so many street parties planned - alongside some big events going on around the borough - this jubilee should be one that will live long in memories.”

Across the Black Country and Staffordshire, 213 roads will shut as people are urged to plan ahead to minimise disruption.

These are the 41 streets closed across Stafford.

Thursday, June 2

Coppice Gardens, Stone - From number 1 to number 19

Larkin Close, Stafford - From number 3 to the dead end of the road

Friday, June 3

Burton Manor, Stafford - From just after the Shannon Road junction, number 41 Burton Manor Road, to just before the Uplands Road junction

Dicky's Lane Woodseaves - From the junction of Dicky's Lane and Stafford Road to the Woodhaven junction

Dickson Road, Stafford - From number 20 Dickson Road down to number 15 Dickson Road which is at the dead end of the cul-de-sac

Highfield Grove, Stafford - From the Park Avenue junction to the Rising Brook junction

Sayers Road, Stafford - From number 1 Sayers Road to number 11 Sayers Road

St Chad’s Close, Stafford

Talbot Road, Stafford

The Allways, Milwich, Stafford - After the entrance to the Village Hall Car Park up to number 3 The Allways

Saturday, June 4

Aldbury Close, Stafford

Chestnut Close, Derrington, Stafford - From number 19 and 20 Chestnut Close down to the dead end of the cul-de-sac

Cowley Lane, Gnosall, Stafford - From the junction with Wharf Road to the Junction with Ginger Hill

De Wint Road, Stone

Furness Grove, Highfields, Stafford

Queensville Avenue, Stafford

School Lane, Stafford - Between the Gravel Lane junction and the St Peter’s Gardens junction

Sergeant Way, Stafford

Sidmouth Avenue, Stafford - From the St Mawe's Close junction to the Tavistock Avenue junction

Silkmore Lane, Stafford

The Crescent, Stone

The Green, Weston - The western end of the road from the Green Road junction to The Woolpack Inn

Valerian Drive, Stafford - From number 9 Valerian Drive to number 15 Valerian Drive

Sunday, June 5

Ampleforth Drive, Stafford - From the Eton Close junction to the Repton Close junction

Ferrers Road, Stafford - The western end of the road from the Green Road junction to The Woolpack Inn

Harcourt Way, Stafford

High Street, Church Eaton - Between the Malthouse Lane junction and Wood Eaton Road junction

High Street, Eccleshall - From Holy Trinity Church to the Stone Road, Stafford Road and Caste Street roundabout

Kings Court, Stone - From the Radford Street junction to the Kings Avenue junction

Knowle Road, Stafford - From the Cremorne Drive and The Firs junction down to the dead end of the cul-de-sac

Meakin Close, Stone

Park Avenue, Stone - From The Woodlands Avenue junction to the Grove Road junction

Parsons Drive, Gnosall, Stafford - From numbers 11 and 18 Parsons Drive down to the cul-de-sac’s dead end

Sellman Street, Gnosall, Stafford - From The George and Dragon Pub to St Lawrence Church

Sheringham Covert, Stafford

Silver Ridge, Barlaston, Stoke on Trent

Station Road, Cotes Heath, Stafford - From the main gates of the Village Hall, to the car park and then to the side gate pedestrian entrance

St Georges Road and Christopher Terrace, Stafford

The Paddock, Seighford, Stafford