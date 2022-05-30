Dudley road closures: The 51 streets being shut for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Street parties are expected to come alive with music, drinks and food as the nation looks to celebrate over the weekend of June 2 to June 5.
A total of 51 roads will be closed to traffic over the four-day weekend.
Councillor Shaz Saleem, Dudley Council's cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "Queen Elizabeth continues to serve our country with such honour and dignity and, as the country prepares to mark her Platinum Jubilee, we know people from across the borough will want to give their thanks for her long reign.
"Dudley Council is supporting a large number of community events and we are thrilled to have approved more than 50 street parties in the borough.
"People can also enjoy activities at The Red House Glass Cone or see the Castle being lit up as part of the beacon event."
Across the Black Country and Staffordshire, 213 roads will shut as people are urged to plan ahead to minimise disruption.
The Dudley road closures are:
Friday, June 3
Carol Crescent
Chapel Street
Heath Farm Road
Heathbrook Avenue
Hope Street
Lesley Drive
Lynwood Avenue
Southall Crescent
Swancote Road
The Houx
Thornberry Drive
Wassell Road
Whitworth Close
York Crescent
Saturday, June 4
Charles Road
Consort Crescent
Edinburgh Crescent
Elm Drive
Glendale Close
Harvine Walk
Hollybank Grove
Kendal Rise
Leebank Road
Long Mynd
Mayfield Road
Rothsay Road
Round House Road
Royal Oak Road
South Avenue
Waxland Road
Worcester Lane
Sunday, June 5
Alder Grove
Ambleside Drive
Braemer Crescent
Broughton Road
Cavendish Road
Copper Avenue
Cottage Street
Cumberland Close
Edale Close
Essex Avenue
Greenoak Crescent
Hemmings Close
Hillbrow Crescent
Hopyard Lane
Manor Abbey Road
Marine Crescent
Rounds Road
The Brambles
Valley Road
Whitehall Road