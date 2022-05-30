Dudley road closures: The 51 streets being shut for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Street parties are expected to come alive with music, drinks and food as the nation looks to celebrate over the weekend of June 2 to June 5.

A total of 51 roads will be closed to traffic over the four-day weekend.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, Dudley Council's cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "Queen Elizabeth continues to serve our country with such honour and dignity and, as the country prepares to mark her Platinum Jubilee, we know people from across the borough will want to give their thanks for her long reign.

"Dudley Council is supporting a large number of community events and we are thrilled to have approved more than 50 street parties in the borough.

"People can also enjoy activities at The Red House Glass Cone or see the Castle being lit up as part of the beacon event."

Across the Black Country and Staffordshire, 213 roads will shut as people are urged to plan ahead to minimise disruption.

The Dudley road closures are:

Friday, June 3

Carol Crescent

Chapel Street

Heath Farm Road

Heathbrook Avenue

Hope Street

Lesley Drive

Lynwood Avenue

Southall Crescent

Swancote Road

The Houx

Thornberry Drive

Wassell Road

Whitworth Close

York Crescent

Saturday, June 4

Charles Road

Consort Crescent

Edinburgh Crescent

Elm Drive

Glendale Close

Harvine Walk

Hollybank Grove

Kendal Rise

Leebank Road

Long Mynd

Mayfield Road

Rothsay Road

Round House Road

Royal Oak Road

South Avenue

Waxland Road

Worcester Lane

Sunday, June 5

Alder Grove

Ambleside Drive

Braemer Crescent

Broughton Road

Cavendish Road

Copper Avenue

Cottage Street

Cumberland Close

Edale Close

Essex Avenue

Greenoak Crescent

Hemmings Close

Hillbrow Crescent

Hopyard Lane

Manor Abbey Road

Marine Crescent

Rounds Road

The Brambles

Valley Road