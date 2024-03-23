Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In an emotional video message yesterday Kate spoke about the “huge shock” after tests identified cancer following her abdominal surgery and the “incredibly tough couple of months” her family have experienced, with her voice cracking with emotion at times during the footage.

Her message yesterday, in which she said she is undertaking "preventative chemotherapy", sparked an outpouring of support and well-wishes from around the world. Three West Midlands MPs referenced the intense media scrutiny of the Princess in recent months.

The King, who was himself diagnosed with cancer in February, said he was proud of his “beloved” daughter-in-law for her courage in speaking about her treatment and has remained in close contact during the past few weeks.

The West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said Kate had been 'very brave' in dealing with her diagnosis so publicly and she should now be left alone to deal with her treatment.

A number of West Midlands MP from across the political spectrum said they hoped the Princess would now be left alone and her privacy respected as she has asked for as she undergoes treatment.

Warley MP John Spellar said his thoughts were with the Princess and her family but that some of the press should 'look at themselves' in the wake of the coverage recently.

He told the Express & Star: "Everyone in Smethwick will wish her well of course but some of the newspapers should hang their heads in shame at the relentless hounding of her over the last few weeks since it emerged she was having hospital treatment.

"I hope they reflect on that going forward and leave her now to be alone with her family and loved ones and for her to get the treatment she needs."

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi said: "My thoughts and prayers are with her and her entire family and I wish her a speedy recovery.

"Over the past couple of months, the Princess of Wales has received a lot of scrutiny across media platforms during what is a difficult time. This is a reminder to always be kind and respectful of others. I hope her privacy can now be respected as she has requested from the beginning."

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb said on Facebook: "I am so sad to hear that the Princess of Wales has cancer.

"I’m sure everyone across the constituency wishes the Princess of Wales all the very best with her treatment.

"The Princess and her family will be in my thoughts. As for the cesspit of social media and also the mainstream media hounding her down, there are no words."

Macmillan Cancer Support, which has branches all over the West Midlands, tweeted a message of support and encouraged people who are worried about signs and symptoms of cancer to get in touch.

Anyone who wants to get more information or is worried about signs and symptoms of cancer can go to macmillan.org.uk/cancer-information-and-support.