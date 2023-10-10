Prince and Princess of Wales visit Birmingham in week of visits to mental heath events

The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Factory Works in Birmingham to mark World Mental Health Day. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

William and Kate will attend a series of events across the country this week to highlight the topic of mental health, starting in Birmingham later when they host a discussion with young people about the issue.

The survey, released on World Mental Health Day, found nearly 40 per cent of 16- to 24-year-olds questioned felt they were not managing their emotions very well, while 95 per cent of the group said they thought their peers were having some sort of problem with their mental health.

Almost six in ten (59 per cent) of the 16 to 24-year-olds questioned thought it was very important for young people to have greater awareness and understanding of social and emotional skills, while 39 per cent felt they did not manage their emotions very well.

The online poll, conducted from September 18-26, found almost two-thirds (65 per cent) of the 1,817 young people quizzed said their mental health was very important to them.

The Princess of Wales chatted with people during her visit to Birmingham. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

William and Kate are working to raise more awareness of mental health. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

The prince and princess will be joined by famous faces from BBC Radio 1 when they host the forum for young people to mark World Mental Health Day, run in partnership with The Mix, a leading digital charity for the under 25s.

The event has the theme - Exploring our Emotional Worlds - and will bring together 100 young delegates, nominated by 10 leading mental health and youth engagement charities.

The group will discuss the specific mental health challenges their generation faces, explore what more they could do to understand and manage their emotions and discuss the solutions that could support them to better look after their own and each other's mental wellbeing.

The Princess of Wales during a visit to Factory Works. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Half of the attendees were nominated by National Citizen Service, an organisation that offers a range of experiences for young people that support them to become world and work-ready.