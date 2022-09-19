The Queen will be buried at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

After the very public state funeral at Westminster Abbey, and a televised committal service at Windsor, the final ceremony of the day will be a much smaller affair, away from the glare of TV cameras.

The service will give members of the Royal Family a final chance to day goodbye to the 96-year-old who died at Balmoral on September 8.

Her Majesty will be buried alongside some of her closest relatives.

Where will the Queen be buried?

After the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, the Queen's coffin will be taken to St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle where a committal service will be held at 4pm.

The service will be televised, and viewers will see the coffin lowered into the Royal Vault.

After that, a burial service will be held away from the cameras at 7.30pm.

A senior palace official said the burial will "be entirely private, given it is a deeply personal family occasion". The service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor with King Charles III, the Queen Consort, the Queen’s children, the Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the royal family present.

The Queen will be buried within the King George VI Memorial Chapel, named after her father who died in 1952.

She will join her father and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died 20 years ago, as well her sister Princess Margaret, who had her ashes placed in the chapel after her death in 2002.

The princess wanted to be cremated because she found the alternative royal burial ground at Frogmore in Windsor Great Park too “gloomy”.

Lady Glenconner, a lifelong friend of the princess, said in 2002 that the princess preferred the memorial chapel.

“She told me that she found Frogmore very gloomy,” Lady Glenconner said. “I think she’d like to be with the late King, which she will now be. There’s room I think for her to be with him now.”

Prince Philip, who died in 2021, will also be in the Memorial Chapel. Currently his coffin rests in the Royal Vault, but will be exhumed and moved to be with the Queen.

The central feature of the pale stone memorial chapel annexe, which was added on to the north side of St George’s behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969, is a black stone slab set into the floor. It is inscribed with “George VI” and “Elizabeth” in gold lettering and accompanied by their years of birth and death.

Who else is buried at Windsor Castle?

Numerous other Kings and Queens are buried at various locations around. St George's Chapel.

