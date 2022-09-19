Crowds gather in Birmingham to watch emotional occasion of Queen's state funeral

People watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on a big screen in Centenary Square, Birmingham. Photo: Richard Vernalls/PA Wire People watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on a big screen in Centenary Square, Birmingham. Photo: Richard Vernalls/PA Wire People watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on a big screen in Centenary Square, Birmingham. Photo: Richard Vernalls/PA Wire

The King looked very emotional during the singing of the national anthem at Westminster Abbey.

Charles remained silent during the song, while his siblings and members of the royal family sang along.

Gripping his ceremonial sword, Charles looked downcast as he stared straight ahead while a piper played Sleep, Dearie, Sleep.

In Whitehall and Parliament Square, the funeral service moved some to tears.

As a crowd of thousands listened to the funeral, the proceedings from Westminster Abbey relayed by speakers above the street, some sang quietly along with the hymns.

As the funeral service began at Westminster Abbey, the crowd around Parliament Square began to drift - some for a much-needed sit down, others to grab a quick sandwich or a bite to eat.

But slowly, many edged back towards Whitehall and to the best viewing points in Parliament Square to await the final procession of the Queen's coffin through London and onwards to Windsor.

When the time came for the two-minute silence, not a sound could be heard the length of Whitehall as many in the crowd bowed their head or closed their eyes.

Even as the two-minutes elapsed, many remained hushed and quiet. It was not until the time came, a few moments later, to sing the national anthem that the crowd roused itself, applause breaking out across the length of Whitehall when it came to a close.

The Queen's funeral has drawn to a close with a lament played by The Sovereign's piper and her coffin has been carried from Westminster Abbey to be placed on the State Gun Carriage.

The strains of the lament, 'Sleep, dearie, sleep', could still be heard echoing through the abbey as the piper walked off.

Shortly after, as the organist played Bach's Fantasia in C minor, soldiers of the bearer party entered from the South Quire Aisle.

As the bearers moved slowly through the abbey to place the coffin once more on the gun carriage, they were followed in procession to the Great West Door by The King and Queen Consort along with other members of the Royal Family.

Anne Cooper described the atmosphere at the Long Walk in Windsor as "calm" as thousands came together to pay their respects to the Queen.

Ms Cooper from Aylesbury was draped in a Union flag as she watched the late monarch's funeral on big screens stationed along the pathway to Windsor Castle.

"She's been the Queen all my life. I was a brownie and and a guide so we would make a promise to serve the Queen so she's just a really big part of the country," she said.

She added that the crowds have been "quite calm" and "really friendly" as they waited for the Queen to make her last journey along the Long Walk.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Belfast City Hall to watch the funeral.

Many sat on blankets or in foldable chairs while others chose to stand on the lawns outside the landmark building as the service was broadcast on big screens.

The gathering was diverse, with military veterans wearing medals and children quietly playing with toys among those in the crowd.

A reverent silence pervaded throughout the proceedings, with some weeping quietly as the service drew to a close and God Save The King was played.

Gideon Rutherford said he wanted to take his three children to Windsor to be a part of this historic day as he feels they will "remember it for the rest of their lives".

Speaking from the Long Walk near Windsor Castle, Mr Rutherford, from Hampshire, said: "It'll be a long time before we experience anything like this again in our lives so it's a moment in our country's history and it's important to experience it."

His children, Edward, 11, and nine-year-old twins Theadora and Honor, attend Cheam preparatory school in Headley, Hampshire where the King and his late father the Duke of Edinburgh studied.

Twins Theadora and Honor said it felt "very special" to attend the same school as the King and they felt it was "very important" to be at Windsor for the Queen's funeral as she "did a lot for our country".

Crowds lining The Mall broke into spontaneous applause after the national anthem was played at the Queen's funeral.

Before that, they had stood quietly with their heads bowed during the two-minute silence.

Members of the royal household, clad in black, have begun lining up along the front of Buckingham Palace before the coffin is brought along in procession.

They join members of the Guards, drawn from various regiments, who are also arranged around the Victoria Memorial and along The Mall.

Members of staff at Buckingham Palace have lined up in front of the building to pay their respects to the Queen.

The procession is expect to pass by the palace shortly before 1pm on its journey to Windsor.

Chefs, butlers and police officers are among the staff standing in front of the Queen's main residence.

In Birmingham's Centenary Square, up to 500 people braved a downpour to watch a screening of the Queen's Funeral.

Families, couples, and others wishing to pay their respects alone; members of the public from all walks of life gathered to mark the moment.

There was a hushed silence throughout the service, broadcast from Westminster Abbey, save for the occasional pointing out of a brief observation or explanation of a detail, from a parent to a child.

Some wiped away tears, while others simply hugged one another through shared grief.

The emotion of the occasion showed on the faces of the King and Queen Consort as they followed the Queen's coffin from Westminster Abbey.

The Duke of York was seen to bow his head.

A card in the flowers on top of the coffin read simply: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."

Around 200 people watched the service in silence on a big screen outside Sheffield Cathedral - many bringing camping chairs.

About the same number watched the ceremony inside the cathedral itself, sheltering from the intermittent drizzle.

Some of those attending laid flowers against the walls of the church and signed the book of condolence.

Those inside filed in past a Paddington Bear and a cup of tea on a table next to a picture of the Queen, with a sign saying "thank you ma'am for everything".

The Duke of Sussex appeared to brush something from his jacket as the royal family left Westminster Abbey and came into the London sunshine.

The Queen's coffin, followed by the King, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Duke of York and the Princess Royal, has begun its procession towards Wellington Arch after it was placed back onto the State Gun Carriage.

The route is being lined by the armed forces from Westminster Abbey to the top of Constitution Hill at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates.

Mounties of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police lead the procession followed immediately by representatives of the George Cross foundations from Malta, the former Royal Ulster Constabulary, and four representatives from the NHS.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Horseguards Road are followed by the Gurkha regiment, dressed in a dark green, red and black uniform.

There was a hush from the crowd in Whitehall, as the funeral procession moved past the Cabinet War Rooms, the Cenotaph and Downing Street.

Some emerged from balconies and windows, clad in black, while those on the street craned their necks and clutched cameras as they awaited the chance to say goodbye to the monarch.

Thousands of people have lined South Carriage Drive to watch the hearse carrying the Queen's coffin.

It is the first road the hearse will drive down on its way to Windsor following the funeral procession.

In some places the crowds were 30 people deep.

Mourners were seen waving flags and carrying flowers.

Minute Guns are being fired in Hyde Park by The King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, as Big Ben tolls throughout the duration the procession.

Ex-Service Association standard bearers, mustered by the Royal British Legion, flanked the Cenotaph on Whitehall and saluted as the Queen's coffin moved past.

Every head in the crowd turned as one, as the Queen's coffin was carried through Whitehall and the historic surroundings, past the Cabinet War Rooms, past the Cenotaph and past Downing Street.

A sea of smartphones greeted the funeral procession as it arrived in Whitehall, with the crowd descending into silence as the coffin came past.

A member of the Gurkha regiment on Horse Guards Road appeared to be unwell during the Queen's funeral ceremony.

The man collapsed and two soldiers brought over a stretcher, but he was able to continue after drinking a bottle of water.

The crowd cheered as he finished drinking and the stretcher was taken away.

As the Queen's funeral procession moved past the Cenotaph in London, the King, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex saluted the memorial to Britain and the Commonwealth soldiers killed in the First and Second World Wars.

As the procession left Westminster Abbey for Wellington Arch, members of the royal family watched on.

The Queen Consort, the Duchess of Sussex, the Princess of Wales and the Countess of Wessex were seen looking sombre as the King and his siblings marched off.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stood in front of their mother, with George looking directly at the coffin as it passed.

The gun salutes being fired every minute from Hyde Park continue to punctuate a silent atmosphere at nearby Wellington Arch.