Shoppers will only be able to use convenience stores on Monday, and even then only after 5pm

Supermarkets across the country will be closing their doors on Monday as the nation stops to pay its final respects to the Queen.

Monday has been declared a bank holiday for the state funeral, which begins at Westminster Abbey at 11am.

As a result, all the major supermarkets are closing their branches for the day, although those which also operate convenience stores and petrol stations are set to open later in the day once the ceremonies have finished.

Bosses at the big chains have said the decisions have been taken to 'allow customers and colleagues to pay tribute to the Queen', whose coffin will be taken to St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, after the funeral for a committal service and interment.

Aldi

Aldi stores will be closed all day on Monday.

"As a market of respect, all Aldi stores across the UK will closed on Monday 19th September to allow our store colleagues to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen," the firm said.

Asda

Like its rivals, Asda is shutting for the day on Monday.

An Asda statement said: "As a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, all Asda stores will be closed on Monday 19th September until 5pm to allow our customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late Monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation."

Lidl

Another supermarket closing all its stores on Monday is Lidl.

A statement said: "In honour of Her Majesty and to allow our colleagues to pay their respects, we will be closing all of our stores across England, Scotland and Wales on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

"Thank you to everyone for your understanding."

Morrisons

Morrisons supermarkets will be closed throughout Monday, but petrol stations will reopen at 5pm

"All our supermarkets will be closed on Monday 19 September as a mark of respect and so colleagues can pay tribute to Her Majesty," bosses . At 5pm our petrol filling stations will reopen.

Sainsbury's

Most Sainsbury's shops will be closed on Monday for the day of the funeral. All supermarkets, Habitat showrooms and Argos stores will be shut, while petrol stations and Sainsbury's Local convenience shops will open at 5pm.

"In honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects, all Sainsbury's supermarkets, Habitat showrooms and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, 19 September," a Sainsbury's statement said.

"Selected Sainsbury's convenience stores in London will stay open to support mourners coming into central London for the service.

"Our other convenience stores and petrol stations will open from 5pm, to allow customers to pick up essentials."

Tesco

Tesco has said its large supermarkets will be closed all day, with Express stores not opening until 5pm.

In a statement, the company said: "To allow our colleagues and customers across the UK to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen, on Monday 19 September our large stores will be closed all day and our Express stores will open from 5pm-10pm."

Waitrose

Waitrose stores will be shut all day on Monday, with the exception of six stores across London and Windsor, which will open for a limited number of hours and be shut during the service.