Staffordshire mourns ahead of state funeral for the Queen

Lichfield Cathedral - where silence will be observed as three beams of light are projected into the night sky – an art installation called ‘Light of Hope’ by Peter Walker Sculpto

On Sunday at 8pm, there will be a national Minute of Reflection, with community gatherings taking place across Staffordshire and the UK.

Stafford’s Shire Hall will be lit up in purple, a long associated royal colour, from Friday until Sunday.

Books of condolence will be open until 5pm on Tuesday and a national two-minute silence takes place on Monday at 11.55am.

Services to commemorate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held in Staffordshire, also on Sunday.

One takes place at St Mary’s Church in Stafford town centre, with the 12.30pm service open to all. It will be led by the Prebendary Richard Grigson, rector of Stafford and the prayers will be led by the assistant curate, the Reverend Danny Payne.

Among those attending will be HM Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire Mr Ian Dudson CBE, who will make a reading; the High Sheriff of Staffordshire Ben Robinson MBE DL; the Chairman of Staffordshire County Council Paul Snape; and the Mayor of Stafford Borough Council, Philip Leason MBE JP.

Staffordshire County Council leader Alan White said: “Across the county there will be various community events or services where people can take part in Sunday’s minute silence to remember Her Majesty.

“Businesses, services and schools will be closed either for the full day or part of the day on Monday to enable as many people as possible to watch Her Majesty’s funeral.

“I have taken great pride in witnessing how the people of Staffordshire have remembered and reflected on her life since we heard the news last Thursday.”

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire Mr Ian Dudson CBE will attend HM Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

He said: “It will be an honour to attend Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and represent Staffordshire.

“People across the county and the world will be watching what will be a sombre yet historic and memorable occasion.

“Many people in Staffordshire will have fond memories of Her Majesty from her numerous visits here during her reign.”

Lichfield:

Since the news of the Queen's passing was announced, Lichfield Cathedral has opened its doors as a space to reflect, pray, light a candle and write in the condolence book.

Last Saturday saw record numbers, including many children leaving their drawings to remember the Queen.

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield said: “Lichfield Cathedral wants to welcome everyone, and to offer a space to reflect upon and remember the remarkable life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Lichfield Cathedral will be part of the national act of thanksgiving and commemoration taking place in cathedrals, churches and places of worship throughout the UK.”

This coming weekend Lichfield Cathedral has some special services and events to help people mark the occasion.

A service will also be held at Lichfield Cathedral at 3.30pm on Sunday, with Staffordshire County Council Chairman Paul Snape in attendance.

And to mark the national one minute's silence on Sunday at 8pm, everyone is invited to meet outside Lichfield Cathedral, where the silence will be observed as three beams of light are projected into the night sky – an art installation ‘Light of Hope’ by Peter Walker Sculptor.

At the end of the silence a bell will toll 96 times and all will be able to join a time of reflection, known as a vigil.

A silence and vigil will also be held in Burntwood at Chasetown Memorial Park.

The Dean of Lichfield continued: “We felt it important to give people a chance to reflect in a unique way by standing with the nation in silence. It also reflects the light of faith that was Queen Elizabeth’s strength and inspiration.”

On Monday, the day of the Queen’s state funeral, Lichfield Cathedral will be joining with others to watch the service live streamed from Westminster Abbey.

The cathedral would like to invite anyone who would wish to watch the service in Lichfield Cathedral to come along, where it will be screened from 11am.

The dean concluded: “This is an historic day, as we watch the funeral of the longest reigning monarch in British history, but it is also a deeply poignant moment as we say goodbye to the Queen. We pray that Lichfield Cathedral might be of service to its community during this time of mourning and that we can offer stability and hope for the future.”