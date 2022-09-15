Dudley service of thanksgiving to honour memory of Queen

Top Church will open its doors to welcome the public for the service of thanksgiving for the Queen

A service of thanksgiving will be held on Sunday, September 18 at 6pm at St Thomas and St Luke’s (Top Church) in Dudley in honour of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II.

The service will be led by Rev James Treasure and the Bishop of Dudley, Rt Rev Martin Gorick.

The Mayor of Dudley will attend and pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, with members of the public also welcome to attend but, as space is limited, they are asked to confirm their attendance by 12pm on Friday.

People will be able to listen to the service at home as it will be broadcast live on Black Country Radio on 92.2FM or 102.5FM.

A National Moment of Reflection will also take place on Sunday evening at 8pm, ahead of the State Funeral on Monday and will be marked with a one minute’s silence.

The Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Sue Greenaway, said: "The service is an opportunity for us to give thanks to the lifelong service Her Majesty the Queen gave to this country ahead of the State Funeral on Monday.

"We continue to mourn her passing but are grateful for the leadership and strength she has shown us for so many years."

Books of condolence are available for people to sign at Dudley Council House, all borough libraries, Dudley Archives and Top Church.

For anyone looking to leave a floral tribute, the council said it recommends they lay them at Coronation Gardens in Dudley, the bandstand at Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge, the bandstand at Stevens Park in Quarry Bank, the Memorial Gardens off Vicarage Road, Coseley and Somer Square in Halesowen.