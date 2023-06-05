Work starts to renovate 18th century building and former cafe as part of £21million Tamworth plans

The former Peel Cafe

Tamworth Borough Council’s regeneration plans are continuing with work on the former Peel Cafe, Market Street, Tamworth as part of plans funded by the government’s Future High Streets Fund.

Work will bring the historic building back into use in a way that enhances its original Georgian features with the council linking up with their delivery partner Speller Metcalfe, who will manage the project and the site.

To make sure town centre visitors remain safe throughout the work, hoardings will be put up around the front of the building from June 19, with some of the existing planters and benches outside the building being temporarily moved.

It is the first in a series of projects worth over £21million to transform the town centre into the busy, thriving heart of the community, delivering a new Enterprise Centre in the original 19th Century former Co-operative building on Colehill and Middle Entry renovations which will see some vacant units demolished to be replaced by a new flexible, multi-use building for independent small businesses.

Paul Turner, Leader of the Council said: “Our work to regenerate Tamworth town centre is really now starting to take place at pace, and it’s exciting to see plans that have been worked on for a number of years finally take shape.