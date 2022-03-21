Work underway to prepare site for 25 new homes in Staffordshire village

A computer generated image of the new Elan homes coming to Seven Acres, Elford

Elan Homes, which already has developments at The Hyde in Kinver and Woottonbrook in Wombourne, is building the homes at Elford near Lichfield.

Infrastructure works are being carried out in the village to prepare the seven-acre site off The Shrubbery, for 25 new homes.

Potential purchasers have been showing strong interest in the development, known as Seven Acres.

Elan regional sales director Tracey Ball said: “We’ve been receiving enquiries on a daily basis since we announced our plans to build in Elford. Delays to the works and the launch of the homes have been out of our control, but we’re pleased that preparatory infrastructure works are now underway so that we can then start work on building the homes.

“Demand for housing across Staffordshire and beyond remains high and we’re helping to address that by catering for a diverse range of purchasers from first time buyers to families and downsizers and everything in between.

“We’re currently working towards releasing the first homes for sale in the summer and would encourage anyone who hasn’t already done so to register their interest so that we can keep them updated on our progress. Because we have a number of developments in the surrounding area, buyers will be able to visit our show homes across the county to appreciate the quality and finish we offer.”

Seven Acres will offer a range of properties including apartments, bungalows, semi-detached and detached houses.

“For a scheme of this size and scale, Seven Acres will offer plenty of choice with a mix of two to five-bedroom homes planned,” Tracey added.