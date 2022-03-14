Two greenbelt sites saved but fight set to continue over Black Country housing plan

Holbeache Lane, in Kingswinford, is still set for development in the Black Country Plan

Dudley Council announced on Friday that grazing fields at Wollaston Farm, Stourbridge and land at Guys Lane, Lower Gornal, will remain countryside despite 76,076 homes needing to be built in the Black Country by 2039.

This led to celebrations in Stourbridge for campaigners who fought to stop the land at Wollaston becoming a housing estate.

Campaigner David Shepherd said: "This is fantastic news because it was so important to stop this land being developed because if it was that would open the door for more applications on this beautiful corridor of countryside in Stourbridge.

"The decision ends the prospect of houses being built near our beautiful Stourbridge Canal, which is recognised across the country as a place of beauty."

He added: "The campaign to save these fields was such a joy to be involved with, it was cross party with myself from the Lib Dems and Cat Eccles from Labour, and everyone who joined us was so positive, there was no big egos and everyone did everything they could to stop development.

"There would have been heartbreak if these green fields would have been lost during lockdown people loved walking through the countryside with lots of new people discovering it. I am a runner and I love running through the fields and I was delighted Stourbridge Running Club opposed the plans.

"Runners, walkers, anglers and boaters will all be delighted this beautiful canal will remain the same, forever more."

Cat Eccles said: "This is fantastic news for the community, wildlife and environment. Thanks to each and everyone for your support."

However campaigners are readying for the fight to stop 533 homes at The Triangle, Swindon Road, and 330 homes off Holbeach Lane, both in Kingswinford, which remain in the plan.

Conservative Dudley North MP Marco Longhi is delighted the land near Guy's Lane will remain countryside and claimed that stopping the development was consistent with national policy, despite the Black Country Plan being created to meet the Tory Government's housing targets.

He told the Express & Star: "This is incredibly good news this land will not be built on. I am happy as we have been long campaigning for the development of brownfield sites and to save our green belt.

"Building houses on Guy's Lane would extend the urban spread of Dudley and the new residents would have put more pressure on GPs, schools and other services.

"Stopping development here is consistent with the Government policies of protecting the environment, biodiversity and taking action against climate change."

He added: "Local residents can now relax, they have had the sword of Damacles hanging over their head but with this decision they will be relieved.

"I want to thank everyone who got involved in our campaign, whether it be coming to community meetings or signing my petition on the doorstep. well done to everyone involved."

Dudley, Sandwell, Wolverhampton and Walsall authorities are working together on the response to the thousands of objections to the Black Country Plan when it was published year.

Dudley needs to provide 13,235 new homes and 22 hectares of employment land overall, including brownfield sites to the Black Country Plan.

Councillor Patrick Harley, the Conservative leader of Dudley Council, said: "We have made it very clear that we are listening to local people and acting on the concerns they raised. We have received clear feedback from Dudley residents and we are already taking action where we can.

"We have to make sure this plan is led by local people and that is exactly what we are doing."

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, the council's cabinet member responsible for health and wellbeing, added: "The news of these greenbelt sites being removed from the Black Country Plan will be welcomed by thousands of people who really do value their green spaces and have shown in huge numbers that they do not want to lose them.