Two towers of mainly student accommodation planned for city brownfield project

The proposals would transform the brownfield site, which was previously Birmingham City Council’s office building, to deliver primarily purpose-built student accommodation.

This will be delivered across two towers including one of up to 50 storeys.

The scheme on the edge of Lancaster Circus Queensway and Lawson Street would support the continued growth of nearby universities, with Aston and Birmingham City only short walks away.

It seeks to act as a new gateway from the Gun Quarter and Jewellery Quarter into Birmingham city centre.

There would be outdoor courtyards and public open space, including a landscaped pedestrian corridor supported by extensive biodiverse planting and water features.

Plans also include the delivery of a dynamic variety of amenities, including active frontages to create interest and activity at street level. This includes for commercial or leisure uses.

Bilal Ahmed, executive chairman and founder at Sama Investments, said: “Our proposals for 1 Lancaster Circus will transform this underutilised site to deliver a flagship cheme that will create a new gateway into Birmingham, whilst also supporting the wider regeneration of the area.

“We will deliver much-needed student accommodation to support the vibrancy of our growing universities in Birmingham. Our plans also offer street-level community uses and green space for residents and the wider community to enjoy. This is supported by a pedestrian corridor that will connect parts of the city to this area.

“We’ve worked closely with partners to ensure this exciting project delivers true value for the area. We look forward to continuing our progress with the city and our partners to deliver Perryian Works in the coming years, driving local growth, and creating hundreds of jobs in the process.”