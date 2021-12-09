Notification Settings

Plans for homes at toffee factory site get green light

By John CorserHalesowenPropertyPublished:

Property group SevenCapital’s housebuilding arm, SevenHomes, has been granted planning permission for 108 new homes on the site of the former Blue Bird Toffee factory in Hunnington, near Halesowen.

An artist's impression of how the new homes will look
An artist's impression of how the new homes will look

The plans will see the Grade II listed former administration building, along with the former welfare building, restored and converted to 22 apartments and townhouses.

The remaining industrial units will be demolished to make way for a further 86 new-build homes, which will be a mix of two, three, four and five- bedroom, mainly two-storey houses.

How the factory once looked

The historic factory was originally built in the late 1920s for Harry Vincent Ltd of Birmingham, manufacturers of Blue Bird toffee and was considered very modern and forward-thinking for its time, due to its inclusion of a model village, village shop with post office, leisure facilities and in particular its welfare provision.

The site is close to the Clent Hills.

Jonathon Richards, managing director of SevenHomes said: “We are thrilled to have achieved planning for this hugely popular, historical site, which has sat derelict for many years. Our plans aim to breathe a new lease of life into the site, by restoring and maintaining its heritage whilst introducing new and attractive, purpose-built homes for the existing and its future on-site community to enjoy for generations to come."

