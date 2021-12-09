Plans for homes at toffee factory site get green light

An artist's impression of how the new homes will look

The plans will see the Grade II listed former administration building, along with the former welfare building, restored and converted to 22 apartments and townhouses.

The remaining industrial units will be demolished to make way for a further 86 new-build homes, which will be a mix of two, three, four and five- bedroom, mainly two-storey houses.

How the factory once looked

The historic factory was originally built in the late 1920s for Harry Vincent Ltd of Birmingham, manufacturers of Blue Bird toffee and was considered very modern and forward-thinking for its time, due to its inclusion of a model village, village shop with post office, leisure facilities and in particular its welfare provision.

The site is close to the Clent Hills.